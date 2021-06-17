Diana Ross Announces New Album 'Thank You'

American icon Diana Ross will release her new album 'Thank You' this Autumn.
The singer recorded the 13 track project at her home studio, utilising an imposing roll-call of guest collaborators.
Everyone from Jack Antonoff to Tayla Parx is listed on the credits, with Diana Ross commenting: “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time...” She adds: "Singing is my beautiful, delicious obsession”.
Find an album teaser below.
New single 'Thank You' is online now, the first sign of her incoming album - tune in below.
'Thank You' tracklisting:
1. Thank You
2. If the World Just Danced
3. All Is Well
4. In Your Heart
5. Just In Case
6. The Answers Always Love
7. Let’s Do It
8. I Still Believe
9. Count On Me
10. Tomorrow
11. Beautiful Love
12. Time To Call
13. Come Together
- - -