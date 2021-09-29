dhruv's 'airplane thoughts' Is A Song Of Longing

London based vocalist dhruv has shared his new single 'airplane thoughts'.

Brought up in Singapore but now based here in the UK, dhruv seemed to spark a fire with recent single 'double take'.

Going viral on social media and streaming, it conjured a global audience out of thin air, with dhruv thrilling fans with his easy-going pop artistry.

A full EP is said to be in the works, with dhruv now sharing brand new single 'airplane thoughts'.

A song about departure and longing, it was built around some real experiences - boarding a red-eye flight while knowing you won't see that person again for a long time.

dhruv comments: “It’s about saying goodbye to a lover, with no certainty of when you’ll see them next. The song is essentially a stream of consciousness, where I play back the memories of this relationship and discuss my anxieties about its future”.

A gorgeous listen, the songwriting is open, and completely relatable - can't wait to hear the full EP.

Tune in now.

