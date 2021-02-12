Deyaz Deals With Potent Feelings On 'Mess'

London multi-disciplinary artist Deyaz has shared his new single 'Mess'.

Out now, it follows a daring opening gambit, with Deyaz sharing a pair of outstanding, pan-genre releases.

'Mess' continues his lawless approach to songwriting, drawing on warped electronics and aspects of UK rap's varied strains.

Someone who very much uses art as therapy, Deyaz pours his heart into 'Mess', which details fractured aspects of his psyche.

“I wrote ‘Mess’ about losing inspiration in the things you love when you feel overwhelmed,” writes Deyaz. “The paranoia of not feeling good enough for anyone or anything.”

The East Ham artist plays his debut live show early next year - catch Deyaz at London’s Servant Jazz Quarters on January 26th.

Tune in now.