Deyah Plays It Simple On Poetic 'Heart Status' Freestyle

Deyah has shared her new 'Heart Status' freestyle.

The MC's poetic touch lit up her 'Exit The Dance' EP back in October, reincorporating club tropes into her highly personal aesthetic.

Her deeply individual framework marks her out from the pack, with Deyah matching mic control to expert word-play.

New freestyle 'Heart Status' is online now, and it's a gripping performance - poised in its simplicity, her control is unmatched.

Sat on a leather chair with a cup of tea, 'Heart Status' finds Deyah speaking her truth - tune in below.

