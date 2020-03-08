DEWEY's 'Savannah' Is Astonishingly Beautiful

DEWEY has shared her remarkable new single 'Savannah' - tune in now.

The Brighton based songwriter was being tipped for big things, scouted out by Speedy Wunderground producer Dan Carey, among others.

But then came a shattering diagnosis of ovarian cancer, and extensive treatment that changed the course of her life.

The process deeply impacted on DEWEY's art, something she intends to explore on an upcoming two-part album.

New song 'Savanah' is out now, and it's hushed intensity is matched to a brutally honest sense of poetic lyricism.

The song itself owes a debt to a friend she made during treatment, someone who passed away a short time ago.

DEWEY says: “We were in and out of hospital together, and she had the same cancer as me and the treatment didn't fucking work for her. I'm just really grateful that I'm here."

Tune in now.

