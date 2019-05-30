Devon Welsh Shares New Song 'Faces'

Canadian artist Devon Welsh has shared his beautiful new song 'Faces'.

Previously working as one half of Majikal Cloudz, the Ontario born songwriter released his solo album 'Dream Songs' last year.

An enthralling, enchanting achievement, Devon Welsh has now shared something completely new.

A stripped down masterclass in emotionally taut minimalism, 'Faces' is little more than echoed piano notes, buzzing electronics, and that powerful, breathless vocal.

A meditation on love, mortality, and the meaning of it all, Devon Welsh comments:

“I feel that there’s a bittersweetness to life. There’s suffering and we know it has to end, but there’s so much tenderness in it nonetheless.”

The visuals were filmed in the woods of Wisconsin - check out the video below.

Photo Credit: Nika

