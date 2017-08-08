Devon Welsh Announces New Solo Album 'Dream Songs'

Former Majical Cloudz singer Devon Welsh has unveiled plans for new solo album 'Dream Songs'.

The Montreal based project split in 2016 following some breathtaking music, with both parties promising solo ventures.

Singer Devon Welsh has now broken cover, introducing new album 'Dream Songs' which will be released on August August 24th.

Containing 10 songs, it was recorded and produced by Braids’ Austin Tufts and will be released through You Are Accepted.

The album's opening track 'By The Daylight' is out now, with the full visuals available online.

Of the song itself Devon comments: "Life often seems like a catastrophe of one kind or another, events seem out of our control. Sometimes it feels like we’re just swept along in a tide we don’t really understand, and this song is about experiencing that feeling..."

Watch the video for 'By The Daylight' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.