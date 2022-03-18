Devon Again's 'All My Fault' Offers Explicitly Honest Pop

LA based riser Devon Again has shared new single 'All My Fault'.

Out now, it's part of her explosive rise, kicked off by the huge viral success of her single 'Suburbia' last summer.

Picked to front Spotify Fresh Finds, this alt-pop talent is primed to make huge waves in the next 18 months.

New single 'All My Fault' finds Devon Again moving with the utmost confidence, an artist who is bringing her vision into focus.

The crisp melodies and biting vocal are met by a lyric that deals explicitly with honestly, discussing self-sabotage and the need for self-growth.

She comments...

"I had a super super annoying realisation that I was in charge of my own life and most of the hurt I was feeling was no ones fault but my own."

"Now more than ever I am trying to re-train my brain into treating myself better and doing what I can to not fall back into old patterns. It’s so hard to keep growing and not resort to what’s comfortable, and 'all my fault' is what came out of my little cyclical panic about whether or not I will just continue to sabotage myself..."

Tune in now.

- - -