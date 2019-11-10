Devlin's Support For Brexit Has Sparked Controversy

Grime artist Devlin has sparked controversy with his open support of Brexit.

The rapper posted an image of the Union Flag over the weekend, with the Instagram post quickly becoming mired in tit-for-tat arguments.

Devlin took part, and at one point bluntly addressed an Italian fan:

Man like @DevlinOfficial dropping them “if you don’t like it, go back to your own country” bars pic.twitter.com/CdCm3gFZ6I — Novar (@NovarFLIP) February 3, 2020

It's a weird look, to say the least. Devlin himself has been extremely critical of the UK, with his song 'Life's Fucked Up' featuring the lines:

"I can't wait to get away from this shit and say good riddance

Cause there ain't nothing great about Great Britain

And if there is then it's hidden..."

Some have pointed out that a certain conservatism in Devlin's viewpoints has always been out of the open - his breakout track 'Community Outcast' for example, speaks of a man who "got taken off site cause it's cheaper / To pay Europeans to labour in numbers..."

We'll always have respect for the art, but this time we can't agree with Devlin's political stance.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.