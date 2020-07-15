Devenny, Bathwater 404 Announce 'Paradise Drive' Project

Devenny and Bathwater 404 split duties on new project 'Paradise Drive'.

The two musicians are both cornerstones of 404 Guild, one of the most intriguing collectives at work in UK music right now.

Devenny and Bathwater 404 break off from the main body for this new project, matching Bathwater 404's production against Devenny's skills as an MC.

'Paradise Drive' is out on September 25th, led by powerful new song 'Drayson'.

As ever, visual identity is key - the track is a potent first offering, with SAMBU (in reality Devenny 404 and Ben Hughes) steering the video.

Filmed at a deserted castle in the South of England, it contains many of the tropes which will seemingly define 'Paradise Drive' as a whole.

Tune in now.

