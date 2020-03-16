Devenny 404's 'Ice' Feels Intensely Haunting

Devenny 404 has shared new solo cut 'Ice'.

London based collective 404 Guild are readying a string of solo cuts, each one showcasing an individual within the group.

Out now, 'Ice' demonstrates the chilling intensity of Devenny 404's artistry.

Released on Dirty Hit, the biting electronics interlock with a warped trap beat to make something genuinely beastly.

There's a haunted aspect to Devenny 404's vocal, one that grapples with the uncanny as the Brutalist sound overwhelms him.

He comments...

"'Ice' is a song that was made in one of the darkest periods of my life, albeit a couple of years ago when I was struggling with addiction and trying to find a balance between complete chaos at home and focusing on music."

"As a whole the song serves as a metaphor for breaking down and having to pick yourself back up again to rebuild. Feeling stuck and having to break through my own personal barriers this song was made as a reminder to myself and to anyone struggling to keep going and to keep persevering."

The video is online now, with Devenny 404 commenting:

"I feel the visual representation as an infinite loop, serves as a representation of an endless cycle as you are never quite free from the demons that pursue you. The end is left open to the viewer."

Tune in now.

404 Guild launch their Hackney Warehouse Residency on April 24th.

