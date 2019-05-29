Devendra Banhart Pays Tribute To Marc Bolan With 'Scenescof'

Devendra Banhart has shared a new cover of the Tyrannosaurus Rex song 'Scenescof'.

The recording is part of a new Marc Bolan based tribute record, with 'AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T.Rex' featuring an all-star cast.

Nick Cave launched the record with a T. Rex cover, but Devendra Banhart has decided to look earlier.

Tackling psych-folk favourite 'Scenescof', he looks to formative influence Tyrannosaurus Rex for inspiration.

It's a neat, entirely faithful cover, with the West Coast songwriter saluting the English great.

Tune in now.

'AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T.Rex' will be released on September 4th.

