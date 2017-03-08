Dev Hynes Salutes Test Icicles Bandmate Sam Mehran

Dev Hynes is amongst those who have paused to salute Test Icicles musician Sam Mehran.

The band only released one album before dissolving in a whirlwind of hype, but the three piece left an incredible mark on UK music.

The group's Sam Mehran went on to record under the moniker Outer Limits Recordings, a feature in the lo-fi underground.

Sadly passed away at the age of 31, tributes are pouring in for Sam Mehran. Dev Hynes was amongst the first to salute his former band mate:

Former touring partners We Are Scientists also paid their respects:

Awful news. Took Test Icicles out in 2006 for a few shows and were amazed by their dual nature: gloriously raw wildlings on stage; kind & warm-hearted dudes everywhere else. https://t.co/ou75wc3xzG — We Are Scientists (@wearescientists) July 30, 2018

While a number of other musicians, photographers, and film makers also reminisced about the way Test Icicles touched their lives:

Folks today is a grim one, Sam Mehran, aka Metrix Metals and Outer Limits Recordings, Test Icicles, and so many other hypnagogic pop and lo-fi projects, has sadly passed away. He’s done so much for the genre and music. Will miss him.https://t.co/j3crBDxeSo — Sad Dog Dave (@modernsqueeze) July 29, 2018

Sad to learn of the passing of Sam Mehran today. His music was a big impact on our lives. The moment Josh and I became friends was when I passed onto him, a copy of the Test Icicles album in the school canteen, knowing he’d love it as much as I did.



Rest in peace Sam. — PAWS (@wehavepaws) July 30, 2018

So sad to hear about Sam Mehran’s passing. I loved that Test Icicles record as a teenager and am a huge fan of his output as Outer Limits Recordings... clearly a very talented musician who i suspect had a lot more to offer. RIP — James Balmont (@JamesBalmont) July 30, 2018

Such sad news. Made my first music videos for Testicicles many years ago. Sam was a true, original talent. https://t.co/dH93AE8ewl — Aoife McArdle (@Aoife_McArdle) July 30, 2018

Test Icicles had a huge impact on a 15-year-old me. I remember being blown away by Sam's energy from the photo pit, and having my mind blown hearing metal guitars mixed with processed beats for the first time. He made me and everyone I know want to play loud and start bands. RIP. https://t.co/17WZisYkaj — Dan Alani (@danalani) July 30, 2018

