Dev Hynes Salutes Test Icicles Bandmate Sam Mehran

Tributes come in for London musician...
Robin Murray
News
31 · 07 · 2018

Dev Hynes is amongst those who have paused to salute Test Icicles musician Sam Mehran.

The band only released one album before dissolving in a whirlwind of hype, but the three piece left an incredible mark on UK music.

The group's Sam Mehran went on to record under the moniker Outer Limits Recordings, a feature in the lo-fi underground.

Sadly passed away at the age of 31, tributes are pouring in for Sam Mehran. Dev Hynes was amongst the first to salute his former band mate:

Former touring partners We Are Scientists also paid their respects:

While a number of other musicians, photographers, and film makers also reminisced about the way Test Icicles touched their lives:

Test Icicles
