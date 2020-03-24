Detroit Deep House Innovator Mike Huckaby Has Died

Detroit deep house legend Mike Huckaby has died, it has been confirmed.

The producer came of age during the late 90s, when two generations of Detroit techno had begun to subside.

Leading a powerful wave of deep house innovation from the Motor City, he released through his own seminal Deep Transportation and S Y N T H imprints.

Innately soulful while embracing the possibilities of new technology, Mike Huckaby was dearly loved in his home city.

Leading production workshops at YouthVille Detroit, he had a powerful impact on successive generations of Detroit producers.

Maintaining an international schedule to the end, he was meant to play Movement Festival in his home city this year.

News of his death broke online last night, and sparked a wave of tributes:

The family of Mike Huckaby would like to thank you for your support, and acknowledges the outpouring of grief from his friends, mentees, collaborators and more. Please hold them in your thoughts in this difficult time. More information will be forthcoming. Thanks. — Adriel Detroit (@AdrielDetroit) April 25, 2020

Mike Huckaby was an icon, a legend. If you were anywhere near dance music in Detroit's music scene, you at least knew Mike in passing. — Mick Collins (@BroknHeadphones) April 25, 2020

