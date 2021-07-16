Deto Black Shares Addictive Single 'Brag'

Deto Black returns with new burner 'Brag'.

One of Nigeria's breakout stars, Beto seems able to incorporate rap tropes in a unique way, aligning them with her multi-faceted heritage.

Out now, 'Brag' is a direct, unflinching statement from this rising force, one that is delivered with unshakeable confidence.

Genio handles the futuristic production, and the original session dates back over a year - indeed, Deto Black says it's the first thing she ever recorded.

"I wrote this song in Lagos just before COVID hit,” she explains. “I was already over going out and being around people - the Lagos club scene can be really turned up and everyone gets really hyper. Some days I just want to be in my unfriendly black hottie mode and just sit down and be cute, while I enjoy the music lol ‘too fly I don’t even need to try’.”

She continues: “People think Lagos girls can be stuck up but I think we should have the choice of not always having to have a smile on our face if you get what I mean. So yeah this song is for the girls when they need to be reminded that they are that bitch and want to be in their own world”.

Out now on Platoon, you can check out 'Brag' below.

