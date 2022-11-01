Destroyer Announces New Album 'LABYRINTHITIS'

Destroyer will release new album 'LABYRINTHITIS' on March 25th.

The album is coming out on Bella Union, and ends a creative process that stretches back over two years.

The long-running Dan Bejar project returned to the studio in 2020, with the songwriter sculpting new ideas at home in Vancouver.

Frequent collaborator John Collins joined for the recording process, with ideas criss-crossing between his base on the remote Galiano Island and the Canadian city.

Out on March 25th, it's more electronic in tone, recalling aspects of early New Order, the Art of Noise, and 80s pop digitalism.

New cut 'Tintoretto, It's for You' is online now, and it's typically masterly - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Nicolas Bragg

