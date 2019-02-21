Destroyer Announces New Album 'Have We Met'

Destroyer will release new album 'Have We Met' on January 31st.

Dan Bejar's long-running project is now 13 albums deep, with his new work arriving in the opening weeks of 2020.

New album 'Have We Met' lands on January 31st, and in the songwriter's words "came together in such a crazy way – all equal parts ecstasy and terror..."

A London headline show has been announced for Spring, with Destroyer sharing brand new song 'Crimson Tide'.

There's a David Galloway directed clip, too, with the film maker explaining...

This is a music video about a movie, or for a movie, or really just with a movie. The point is: they love each other.

With 'Crimson Tide', Destroyer introduces listeners to yet another version of the Bejar Enigma, and ushers viewers to seats in an alternate cinematic universe. The dramatic music video that ties in to film is a lost art. Or maybe it’s just a vulgar one.

Either way, there are no rotten tomatoes here, only rotten apples.

Tune in now.

Catch Destroyer at London's Village Underground on May 5th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.