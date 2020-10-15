Destiny's Child's 'Say My Name' Originally Had A UKG Beat

Destiny's Child classic 'Say My Name' was originally in line to have a UK garage beat, it has emerged.

The group's seminal single remains an outright classic of Stateside R&B, part of their golden run of smash hits.

Long beloved here in the UK, it turns out that the beat was initially supposed to be a homage to UK garage.

In a new interview producer Darkchild explains more about the song's origins, and affirms that 'Say My Name' was initially in line for a UKG beat.

Check out the revelation below.

Darkchild on how Destiny's Child was supposed to have a 2step beat on "Say My Name" originally but it was remake last minute pic.twitter.com/LpVYBAP1rk — ɥsɐʞɐɹdɯɐɹ ɥsəʌɹɐs (@sarvesh__) October 18, 2020

It's a curious revelation, not least because UK garage never quite cracked the Billboard charts. Could this moment have taken UKG international? We can only speculate.

Equally, it's worth pointing out that UK producers used to flip R&B vocals, producing UKG edits based on current hits. In this fashion, 'Say My Name' went on to becoming a defining moment within UKG , even spawning a Niche edit in the North.

