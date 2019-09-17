Desire Shares The Drifting, Surreal 'Liquid Dreams'

Italians Do It Better mainstay Desire has shared new single 'Liquid Dreams'.

Desire's new album 'Escape' will land later this year, with the songwriter recently sharing a gorgeous, pirouetting version of New Order's club classic 'Bizarre Love Triange'.

New single 'Liquid Dreams' is all bubbling electronics and waves of digitalism, with its tides of emotions washing over you at every turn.

Desire - Megan Louise - stars in the underwater clip, written and directed by producer Johnny Jewel.

Tune in now.

