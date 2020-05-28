Desire Shares Crystalline New Release 'Cold As Ice'

Italians Do It Better lynchpin Desire has shared new song 'Cold As Ice'.

The track features on her new album 'Escape', which will land this summer, ending a decade-long wait for a Desire full length.

New track 'Cold As Ice' has a crystalline edge, it's dark wave digitalism matched to an awareness of club tropes.

Highly atmospheric, the exact melodic touch has an edge to it that is sharp to the touch.

Johnny Jewel collaborated on the full video, which you can check out below.

Desire's new album 'Escape' is incoming on Italians Do It Better.

