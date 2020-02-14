Desire Cover New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'

Desire have shared a crisp, joyous cover of New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'.

The group are signed to Italians Do It Better, and will support Chromatics on their epic European tour this summer.

With Valentine's Day now upon us, Desire have decided to tap up one of their formative influences.

Grappling with New Order's lovelorn lyricism, their clinical, ice cold take on 'Bizarre Love Triangle' is a neat update on the classic single.

"Every time I think of you, I feel shot right through with a bolt of blue," they sing, with the gorgeous production steering New Order's arpeggiated electronics in a fresh direction.

A nice treat for February 14th, you can check it out below.

