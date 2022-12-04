Desire Announce New Album 'Escape' - Their First LP Since 2009

Desire will release new album 'Escape' on May 3rd.

The group formed in Montreal, with their icy electronics becoming a key aspect of the Italians Do It Better stable.

Now based in Palm Springs, Desire achieved International resonance when their song 'Under Your Spell' was memorably featured in multi award-winning neo-noir Drive.

New album 'Escape' is out on May 3rd, and it represents their first full-length album for nine years.

New single 'Telling Me Lies' is an intoxicating return, draped in the band's trademark darkness.

Tune in now.

