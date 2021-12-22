Dermot Kennedy Raises More Than $300,000 For Charity

Dermot Kennedy managed to raise more than $300,000 for charity during the festive period.

The songwriter's hit 'Better Days' is going viral on TikTok, ratcheting up millions of plays across the platform.

Seizing on the momentum, Dermot Kennedy played a special show at Dubilin's 3Arena to enraptured fans.

Travelling across the Atlantic, he played a special ad hoc busking set in New York before returning home.

All told, Dermot Kennedy's efforts raised more than $300,000 for charity, which will be split between causes such as Pieta, Focus Ireland and MusiCares.

A breathless Dermot Kennedy said of the New York set: “One of my favorite things I’ve ever done in my life…. It was a beautiful energy. My first time playing in the street in about 8 years. It was never like this though…”

Check out 'Better Days' below.

Photo Credit: Liz Brown

- - -