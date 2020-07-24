Depeche Mode's Martin Gore Shares Solo Instrumental 'Howler'

Depeche Mode musician Martin Gore has shared his new track 'Howler'.

The instrumental piece is part of a broader EP, with 'The Third Chimpanzee' set to land on January 29th.

'Howler' seemingly played a huge role in the development of the EP, helping the producer to bring his sonic palette into focus.

Online now, the piece used distorted vocal sounds that err towards the human "but not quite..."

"'Howler' was the first track I recorded for 'The Third Chimpanzee' EP," he says. "I re-synthesised some vocals that almost sounded human, but not quite. That’s why I decided to name the track after a monkey. I thought that would be a good theme to carry on with the rest of the tracks."

Out on January 29th, 'The Third Chimpanzee' EP follows Martin Gore's instrumental album 'MG', released five years ago.

Check out 'Howler' below.

