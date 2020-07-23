Depeche Mode's Martin Gore Confirms Solo EP

Depeche Mode co-founder Martin Gore will released new EP 'The Third Chimpanzee' on January 29th.

The electronic musician is stepping out on his own for the release, which will be available through the band's close friends at Mute.

Martin comments...

“The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human. It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book The Rise And Fall Of The Third Chimpanzee. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

Available from January 29th, the project is trailed by new song 'Mandrill', which encapsulates the central themes of the endeavour.

Accompanied by a tripped out visualiser, you can check out 'Mandrill' below.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

