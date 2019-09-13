Depeche Mode Preview SPIRITS In The Forest Documentary

Depeche Mode have shared a preview of new documentary SPIRITS In The Forest.

The hugely successful band linked with frequent collaborator Anton Corbijn on the project, which follows a recent batch of international tour dates.

The feature-length documentary is overseen by the film maker, with SPIRITS In The Forest setting out to tell "the emotional stories of six special Depeche Mode fans from across the globe".

A mark of the deep link between Depeche Mode and their fans, the film interlinks this with performance footage from the climactic dates of the Global Spirit Tour.

Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan said: "I’m exceptionally proud to share this film and the powerful story that it tells. It’s amazing to see the very real ways that music has impacted the lives of our fans."

A full 60 second trailer is now online - watch it below.

SPIRITS In The Forest will be screened as a one night only event at over 2400 cinemas in more than 70 countries on November 21st - ticket LINK.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.