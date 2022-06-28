Depeche Mode Confirm Andy Fletcher's Cause Of Death

Depeche Mode have confirmed Andy Fletcher's cause of death.

The much-loved musician was a cornerstone of the band's success, a steady guiding force through their many evolutionary steps.

Sadly, Andy Fletcher passed away last month , with Depeche Mode hosting a private celebration of his life last week.

Sharing a statement with fans, Depeche Mode revealed that Andy Fletcher passed away after an aortic dissection while at home.

An aortic dissection is uncommon, but does effect older men - according to Mayo Clinic , an aortic dissection is “a serious condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body’s main artery (aorta). Blood rushes through the tear, causing the inner and middle layers of the aorta to split (dissect).”

Martin Gore and Dave Gahan write: "Even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering."

The two continue: “We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs. Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

Find the statement in full below.