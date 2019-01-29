Depeche Mode Announce New 12 Inch Box Sets

Depeche Mode have announced two new 12 inch box sets incorporating the singles from 'Black Celebration' and 'Music For The Masses'.

The synth-pop legends launched the project last year, and will continue the box set series on May 31st.

'Black Celebration' was released in 1986, becoming a huge success in the UK and Germany - indeed, Germany remains a key stronghold for the band's fanbase.

Released the following year, 'Music For The Masses' included a lengthy tour that touched on Central Europe, with Depeche Mode becoming pivotal for a young generation throwing off the authoritarian shackles of Communism.

The new release gathers the single releases from these two albums, as well as bonus material.

Out on May 31st with typically lavish packaging, the full tracklisting is below:

Black Celebration | The 12'' Singles

Stripped (12BONG 10)

A Stripped (Highland Mix)

A But Not Tonight (Extended Remix)

B Breathing In Fumes

B Fly On The Windscreen (Quiet Mix)

B Black Day

A Question Of Lust (12BONG 11)

A A Question Of Lust

A Christmas Island (Extended)

B People Are People (Live)

B It Doesn’t Matter Two (Instrumental)

B A Question Of Lust (Minimal)

A Question Of Lust (L12BONG 11)

A A Question Of Lust (Flood Mix)

A Christmas Island

B If You Want (Live)

B Shame (Live)

B Blasphemous Rumours (Live)

A Question Of Time (12BONG 12)

A A Question Of Time (Extended Remix)

B Black Celebration (Live)

B Something To Do (Live)

B Stripped (Live)

A Question Of Time (L12BONG 12)

A A Question Of Time (New Town Mix)

A A Question Of Time (Live Remix)

B Black Celebration (Black Tulip Mix)

B More Than A Party (Live Remix)

Music For The Masses l The 12'' Singles

Strangelove (12BONG 13)

A Strangelove (Maxi Mix)

B Strangelove (Midi Mix)

B Fpmip 5.20

Strangelove (L12BONG 13)

A Strangelove (Blind Mix)

A Pimpf B Strangelove (Pain Mix)

B Agent Orange

Never Let Me Down Again (12BONG 14)

A Never Let Me Down Again (Split Mix)

B Pleasure, Little Treasure (Glitter Mix)

B Never Let Me Down Again (Aggro Mix)

Never Let Me Down Again (L12BONG 14)

A Never Let Me Down Again (Tsangarides Mix)

B Pleasure, Little Treasure (Join Mix)

B To Have And To Hold (Spanish Taster)

Behind The Wheel (12BONG 15)

A Behind The Wheel (Remixed By Shep Pettibone)

B Route 66 (Remixed By The Beatmasters)

Behind The Wheel (L12BONG 15)

A Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)

B Route 66 (Casualty Mix)

Little 15 (12LITTLE 15)

A Little 15

B Stjarna

B Sonata No. 14 in C#m (Moonlight Sonata)

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.