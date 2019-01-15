Denzel Himself Returns With Emphatic New Single 'birdie'

London hip-hop artist Denzel Himself teases his next EP on new single 'birdie'.

A groundbreaking multi-disciplinary artist, Denzel Himself seems to thrive on the raw possibilities hip-hop and rap music can offer.

Linking with LuckyMe - itself a label with hip-hop close to its core - new EP 'gotha' is set to be released on September 27th.

New single 'birdie' is as raw as it comes, a menacing hook up that also features friend and collaborator KEYAH/BLU.

The pair seem to bounce off one another, with their magnetic appeal sending 'birdie' tumbling into unknown areas.

The sport inspired video is online now - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

