Denzel Curry Shares New Single 'Bad Luck'

Denzel Curry returns with new single 'Bad Luck'.

The mercurial rapper hits tones metallic for his new release, part of the comic book meets album project Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack.

'Bad Luck' is an all out rock track, one that pushes Denzel Curry into some heavy arenas.

His flow remains biting, however, giving 'Bad Luck' an added intensity.

He comments: “I was in the studio one day with Zay (Playthatboizay) and Kwesi (Kwes Darko), and Zay had this idea to do a rock record. At first I wasn’t really with it, my fans been wanting me to try it for a while but I honestly don’t want to be looked at as ‘the rock guy’ or be put in a box for my art, you know?”

“I have this motto that I use in the studio, though, of ‘shoot first, ask questions later,’ so after a few convos we called up my homie Spencer from Trash Talk and made it happen. Some of you might love it and some might even hate it. For us, it was an experiment.”

Executive produced by Tyler Bates, Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack arrives on June 18th, before physical copies land on July 16th.