Denzel Curry Launches New Album 'Zuu'

Denzel Curry will release his new album 'Zuu' on May 31st.

The rapper is enjoying a scorching 2019 thus far, releasing some bold singles and his viral take on Rage Against The Machine's 'Bulls On Parade'.

New album 'Zuu' comes next, with Denzel Curry set to release the record on May 31st.

Set to tour the UK and Ireland this December, tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (May 24th).

New single 'Speedboat' is online now - tune in below.

Catch Denzel Curry at the following shows:

December

3 London The Roundhouse

5 Dublin The Helix

6 Manchester Academy 2

