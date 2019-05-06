Denzel Curry Drops New Track 'I'm Only Sayin Tho'

Denzel Curry has released new track 'I'm Only Sayin Tho'.

The rapper is on a hot streak, with his full length 'ZUU' lighting up 2019.

Linking with producer Kenny Beats for joint album 'UNLOCKED', the project is set to be adapted into comic book form this summer.

New track 'I'm Only Sayin Tho' is the sound of Denzel Curry shining some light on dark times, a blast of raw rap energy as only he can deliver.

A full Tommy Swisher collaboration, he's dropped it “just because we need music and happiness at a time like this...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Qavi Reyez

