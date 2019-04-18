Dennis Bovell Enacts A Dub Deconstruction To Sarathy Korwar's 'Coolie'

Sarathy Korwar is part of the Indian diaspora, a global network of communities all linked back towards the sub-continent.

New album 'More Arriving' finds the jazz-leaning composer returning to India, working with a series of rappers and MCs while exploring fresh sonic possibilities.

An album rippling with juxtapositions and new ideas, 'More Arriving' is a stunning achievement, linking together different styles and collaborators into one seamless whole.

One standout is 'Coolie'. The title references the use of indentured Indian labours, who were brought to work on sugar plantations in the West Indies after slavery was abolished.

The term 'Coolie' was often used in the pejorative sense, but in the hands of Delhi-based Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep it becomes an emphatic statement of identity.

He narrates the story of this tidal wave of labour, who brought cannabis seeds to Jamaica in their luggage, a global movement of people and culture.

'Coolie' has been given the soundsystem treatment by Dennis Bovell, the UK based producer who has done so much to advance dub reggae as an artform in this country.

It's an echo chamber feast, a stunning re-work that recalls Massive Attack in its intensity, while allowing Sarathy's jazz background to find full expression.

Tune in now.

