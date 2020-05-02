Denmark's Velvet Volume Share Biting Single 'Lonely Rider'

Velvet Volume grew up around record shops, accompanying their fathers as they dug through rare vinyl.

That passion for music seeped down to the next generation, with the three-piece assembly when scarcely out of their teens.

Indie punk with a skeletal structure, their raw, DIY slant allows Velvet Volume to tackle each obstacle on their own terms.

Reference points could include Sleater-Kinney's daring idiosyncrasies, or even early Hole's primal bite, but truly this Danish project has a taste and atmosphere of its own.

New single 'Lonely Rider' gallops into the distance, with its head-long momentum almost buckling under the intensity of their creative approach.

Helter-skelter guitar lines with a searing vocal, they chant: “Am I bitter or only honest? I don’t know, I wanna be the Lonely Rider...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.