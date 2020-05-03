Denmark's Scarlet Pleasure Offer A Blast Of Optimism On 'Better'

Scarlet Pleasure can rise you up to the heavens.

A band whose grasp of pop is pretty much immaculate, the group's slim but fantastic catalogue brims with potential.

Alt-pop that shares a diverse set of influences, their latest single moves from psych-indebted guitar lines to exuberant trop-pop.

Managing to add a Baroque tinge to their guitars while surging into arena-level 1975 territory, it's an absolute blast.

Described as "a celebration of positivity - a song to represent hope" it's a brilliantly uplifting single.

Tune in now.

Scarlet Pleasure - Better from Copenhagen Records on Vimeo.

