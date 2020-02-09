Denise Chaila Voices The Tenth Man's Fascinating Short Film Rising

“When are weakest, our greatest power is born. Our strength, humility, hope, fragility, brilliance. We are better now than we have ever been, we can be better than we are now,” says Zambian-Irish rapper and poet Denise Chaila, as she voices the emotions of people so different, yet so similar.

Rising is a collaborative short film from Dublin based creative agency The Tenth Man and directors Grizzly that celebrates “the incredible potential within us when we embrace the power of unity.” The film brings together a group of both established and emerging cinematographers from across five continents, featuring stunning lunar sandscapes, inner cities and underwater forests across Thailand, Ireland, Iran, Uganda and beyond.

Both a testament to the resilience of the human spirt and the beautiful fragility of our planet, we are captivated by an intense emotional energy, sonically moulded together by Eric Whelan’s beautiful score.

Over the course of 2020, creative agency The Tenth Man has gone from strength to strength, with a number of film projects gathering acclaim including This Land, a documentary film on cultural identity in modern Ireland and The Phoenix, a short film released during lockdown on the importance of hope during one of the greatest challenges of our times that has racked up well over 1,000,000 views. Similarly, GRIZZLY have deservedly garnered a reputation as ‘ones to watch’, with critical acclaim for their short documentary Bordalo II: A Life Of Waste, winning multiple awards on the global film circuit.

What an enthralling thought; that throughout a year were we have spent more time physically apart than ever before, when the anxious thoughts of all hope being lost begin to creep in, that our true beauty is in standing up to adversity and hate, no matter how helpless we may feel.

Coming together and doing better – this is what it means to be human.

Words: Andrew Moore

