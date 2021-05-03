Denise Chaila, God Knows, MuRli Combine On 'Water'

Denise Chaila, God Knows and MuRli combine on new single 'Water'.

The trio are part of the crew that surrounded narolane records, the Limerick collective that have done so much to expand and amplify the Irish hip-hop landscape.

Returning to the studio, new single 'Water' is a bold tour de force that leans on their specific, but deeply distinctive, skillsets.

All breakout artists under their own steam, the track intermingles their distinctive vocals under some hypnotic production, something that the crew describe as "a baptism".

Pushing the barriers, 'Water' comes as God Knows, Denise Chaila and MuRli toast their RTE Choice Prize win.

“The narrative of suffering as being inherent to Blackness is a stain on the spirit. Sometimes, to challenge toxicity, you must call it out, reclaim who you are, reconnect with the truth and wash yourself free to breathe,” say the trio.

They continue: “When we believe in our joy, we are cleansing off the lies of oppression, of inferiority, of dehumanisation and poverty - and exchanging them for the truth of the life within us.”

Tune in now.

