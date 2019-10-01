Denis Sulta Announces New 'Aye Spoake Te Sumwuhn & They Listenhd' EP

Denis Sulta has confirmed plans for his new 'Aye Spoake Te Sumwuhn & They Listenhd' EP.

The eight track EP lands on November 8th, the first fruits of the producer's new relationship with Ninja Tune.

Indeed, the EP itself is about new relationships, self-acceptance, and growing as a person.

Featuring 44 minutes of new music, it's led by the Glasgow artist's mantra: “Only you know yourself better than anyone else ever will.”

Following on the heels of releases on such vital imprints as Dixon Avenue Basement Jams, Numbers, and his own Sulta Selects, the EP finds Denis Sulta - or Hector Barbour as he is sometimes known - playing with identity.

Take new burner 'Matthew Keeps Me Pirrie' - a fiery electronic return, it's a “celebration of the realisation of what it is to be yourself, or at least, whoever you are in that moment...”

The track is dedicated to “a young man, name of Matthew, who entered my life quite recently. On one occasion, I was feeling frustrated with myself, I couldn’t understand why I couldn’t be like the people I admired. He kept me Hector that day, he welcomed Denis. For who we are. Thank you, Matthew. Sarning x”

Tune in now.

