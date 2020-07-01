Demob Happy Charge Into The Future With 'Mother Machine'

Demob Happy have shared their new single 'Mother Machine' - tune in now.

The band's 2018 album 'Holy Doom' lingers large in the memory, with the south coast group spending the following 12 months on the road.

Playing 115 shows - including four Stateside tours - the group were even invited out onstage by Jack White.

New single 'Mother Machine' taps into that energy, part of a trilogy of releases that pits Demob Happy in a future setting.

Frontman Matt Marcantonio comments:

“These last three singles have been like a trilogy, expressing things I've felt over the most intense year of touring I think we'll ever do, and things I've learned about where we're all going. I wanted to leave ‘Mother Machine’ ‘til last as there's a lot of new sounds in it, and I like what it says about the future.”

Tune in now.

Catch Demob Happy at the following shows:

January

28 Bath Moles

29 Bournemouth 60 Million Postcards

30 Swansea The Bunkhouse

February

1 Exeter The Cavern

2 Coventry The Tin at the Coal Vaults

