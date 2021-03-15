Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over'

Demi Lovato will release her new album 'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over' on April 2nd.

The album is billed as her most personal and explicitly honest statement to date, a glimpse into the pressures of her life.

Opening up about her near fatal overdose in 2018, it's a song cycle that deals with trauma and healing, ending with her current path.

Out on April 2nd, the album will crossover into a four-part documentary series, with Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil hitting YouTube from March 23rd.

Executive produced by Demi Lovato herself, she has been working alongside her manager Scooter Braun on the project.

'Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over' will be released on April 2nd.

