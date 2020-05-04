Demae's 'Stuck In A Daze' Is A Blissful Piece Of Jazzy Soul

London vocalist Demae has shared her new single 'Stuck In A Daze'.

The musician first caught our attention some time back, operating as one third of the soulful hip-hop project Hawk House.

Fast forward a decade and she's still here, still using music as a vehicle for open-ended expression.

New project 'Life Works Out...Usually' lands in September, steered into the waiting world by London beat collective Touching Bass.

Taken from the project, new cut 'Stuck In A Daze' is online now, and it's a supremely chilled slice of jazz-leaning neo-soul.

The subtle production leans on the sparse side, and it's suggestive beat affords acres of space for Demae to do her thing.

Joined by fellow London chanteuse Ego Ella May, it's a dynamic performance, caramel-soft but with waves of emotion underneath.

Supremely chilled, we're pretty damn excited - expect big things from 'Life Works Out...Usually'.

Check out 'Stuck In A Daze' below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://demae.bandcamp.com/album/life-works-out-usually" href="http://demae.bandcamp.com/album/life-works-out-usually">Life Works Out... Usually by Demae</a>

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.