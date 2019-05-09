Demae Shares New EP 'Life Works Out... Usually'

London artist Demae has shared her immaculate new EP 'Life Works Out... Usually' in full.

The songwriter has deep roots, combining a love and appreciation for hip-hop with a dexterous improvisational quality that leans on jazz.

It's all wrapped up in that London lens, however, something that gives her work a lucid, highly personal quality.

Linking with Touching Bass for her new EP, the eight track 'Life Works Out... Usually' is now on Bandcamp.

Full vinyl and digital releases are incoming, but this is a great opportunity to feast on her super-smooth creativity.

Expect some top tier musicianship, too, with Demae joined by the likes of Joe Armon-Jones, Clash fave Ego Ella May, Wu-Lu, and more.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://demae.bandcamp.com/album/life-works-out-usually" href="http://demae.bandcamp.com/album/life-works-out-usually">Life Works Out... Usually by Demae</a>

