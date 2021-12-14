Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Announce New Album 'Cold As Weiss'

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will release new album 'Cold As Weiss' on February 11th.

The organ trio match vintage soul jazz sounds against a funky backbeat, absorbing modern twists in the process.

Now joined by new drummer Dan Weiss, the three-piece is completed by organist Delvon Lamarr and guitarist Jimmy James.

New album 'Cold As Weiss' is out on February 11th, via influential soul imprint Colemine Records.

Ahead of this, ultra-funky new track 'Pull Your Pants Up' is online now - we're hearing elements of The Meters in that laid back beat, while the choppy guitar line is pure Steve Cropper.

The results, however, sit entirely in their own lane - Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio are nothing if not fresh.

“On every DLO3 tour, at some point, we have to tell Jimmy James to pull his pants up,” says Lamarr. “After being blinded by his backside over and over and over again, we decided to write a song about it!”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Pull Your Pants Up

2. Don't Worry 'Bout What I Do

3. I Wanna Be Where You Are

4. Big TT's Blues

5. Get Da Steppin'

6. Uncertainty

7. Keep On Keepin' On

8. Slip 'N' Slide

9. This Is Who I Is

