Delilah Holliday's 'Devoted 2 U' Is "An Ode To Life"

Delilah Holliday returns with new single 'Devoted 2 U'.

The songwriter has worked on numerous projects, gaining a respected profile amid London's myriad of DIY networks.

Her new solo EP 'Collective Consciousness' steers her music in another fresh direction, and it's set to land on April 23rd.

New song 'Devoted 2 U' is a plain and simple love song, but its hazy summer evening atmosphere has something deeply original to it.

An alluring slice of skewed R&B, Delilah de-contextualises club tropes, re-arranging them as she sees fit.

"This song is an ode to life, we are creation and creation is inside all of us," she comments. "This song is an observation and also an abstract love song. Devotion is sacred liberation and guides you to your own self realisation which is essentially what my whole project 'Collective Consciousness' is about. The most powerful thing you can do is love and devote yourself to things that make you happy and the people that you love."

"I started practising devotion throughout the pandemic and it really shifted my awareness to the more important things in this life. Love the universe and it will love you back. I think I just wanted to put my new found knowledge and faith into a song and share it with as many people as possible to uplift them."

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://delilahholliday.bandcamp.com/track/devoted-2-u" href="https://delilahholliday.bandcamp.com/track/devoted-2-u">Devoted 2 U by Delilah Holliday</a>

'Collective Consciousness' EP is out on April 23rd.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.