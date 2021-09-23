Delilah Holliday Returns With Soulful New Single 'Dimension'

Delilah Holliday addresses a toxic relationship on soulful new song 'Dimension'.

The singer will play London's St Pancras Church on October 14th, and to celebrate she's just shared something new.

Out now, 'Dimension' carries a trip hop air, with its downbeat air matched to a superbly soulful vocal from Delilah Holiday.

Lyrically, she addresses a toxic relationship, and the lingering sense of entwinement that can follow a break up.

A song about moving on, 'Dimension' appreciates that love and commitment aren't easy - and neither is what follows.

She comments: "'Dimension' is a song about a toxic relationship ending and moving on from it but also feeling like you are still linked to the person in an energetic way - because, of-course, you once loved them."

"It’s about being relieved for the situation to be over; you have both moved on but you also have such a hatred and paranoia you're gonna see or be in the same room as the person again, that it kind of haunts you so you're still obsessing over it. I feel that hatred for someone or something is still a form of love in a strange way. It's better to be indifferent. It’s a song about processing a bad experience, leading with love and the journey it takes. After all love isn’t always sweet there are dimensions to it."

Simon Breyer directs the eye-catching video, which you can check out now:

Photo Credit: Daniele Fummo

