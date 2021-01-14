Delilah Holiday's 'Goddess Energy' Is A Source Of Inspiration

Delilah Holiday has shared her new single 'Goddess Energy'.

The artist has been a key facet of London's DIY communities for some time now, thanks to her role in righteous group Skinny Girl Diet.

Her solo material sits in a realm of its own, with her new single prompted by long walks in the Swedish countryside, and an intrigue in fungi.

Out now, it's more in the R&B realm than her work with Skinny Girl Diet, but there remains a raw quality to the sonics.

Gently sculpted, there's a punchy element of empowerment to her musicality.

Delilah comments...

"'Goddess Energy' is about tapping into your divine feminine energy no matter how you identify. I made 'Goddess Energy' to uplift and empower whoever listens to it. Goddess energy can include so many elements, but in its simplest form, it's a level of awareness linked to the divine feminine spirit..."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.