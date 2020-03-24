Delena's Breathless Pop Statement 'SOS' Channels A Need To Communicate

Delena wants to tell her story.

A rising pop force moving with immaculate confidence, each song feels like a statement written from her, to you.

New single 'SOS' is a case in point. Enveloped in electronics, the surging production seems to push her vocal to the next level.

A song about vulnerability, and reaching for support, 'SOS' finds Delena concentrating on her ambitions.

Recorded in Brighton and London, it finds the newcomer working alongside Paul Harris (Dirty Vegas) and Toby Scott (Kaiser Chiefs, Little Mix, Girls Aloud).

She comments...

"'SOS' is a song based on my own life experience when I wanted to say enough is enough. Sometimes, we all need an emergency button. I learned we shouldn’t take our true feelings for granted during moments when we feel vulnerable. Stay strong and safe and follow your dreams..."

Tune in now.

