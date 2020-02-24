DELANILA's 'The Philosopher' Is An Explosion Of Jealousy

DELANILA have a darkness to their sound - but then, that's what adds definition.

Post-punk leanings infused with a biting alt-pop sensibility, they recall everyone from Editors to Lana Del Rey's twilight moments.

Led by Danielle Schwob, sessions for their new project took place somewhere between New York and London, using some historic studios in the process.

Sessions at Abbey Road saw the group finish off new single 'The Philosopher', adding tone and definition to their songwriting.

Out on Friday (February 28th), it's crisp, seismic slice of pop-edged songwriting, but one that comes complete with a black, black heart.

Danielle sings: "When it all comes crashing down / What goes around is gonna come around..."

She explains: "'The Philosopher' is a blistering explosion of Internet-induced jealousy, inspired by the toxic underbelly of social media."

"I wrote it from the perspective of a troll, convinced of their own superiority and envious of the online successes of someone they consider undeserving. Its title is ironic. Because everyone on the Internet has an opinion and everyone is a philosopher..."

Clash have got first play of the video - tune in now.

