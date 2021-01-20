DEJA Speaks Her Truth On New Single 'Sit Down'

DEJA has faced down obstacles, charged past barriers.

Her journey hasn't been easy, but that's precisely what's made it so unique, so singular; she's done more than survive, she's begun to thrive.

Excellent new EP 'Intro' is the perfect primer, with her potent songwriting affording the alt-R&B riser a platform from which to speak her truth.

New track 'Sit Down' leads the way, with DEJA purring on the vocal, taking complete control of the mic.

It's a finely distilled brew, with DEJA on incredible form. In a note, she warns...

"Look fierce, act right, sound sweet - so many rules boys don't have to adhere to and for some reason girls do... 'Sit Down' is my reminder to men that I’m a Bad B and if they can't live up to that energy it's goodbye, Period. ... You could never walk a mile in my heels. Sit Down…"

Tune in now.

 

DEJA
