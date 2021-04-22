Deijuvhs Hits Hard With New Single 'UCK! DXD'

Deijuvhs is uncategorisable.

A true innovator, he blends electronic production with a punk feel, utilising this as a framework for his deft flows and biting word play.

A UK rapper with a universal sound, Deijuvhs crafts a sound that sits somewhere between Skepta and Stateside emo rap artists, while flirting between post-ironic poses and heartfelt confessional.

Creating his own world, each new release from Deijuvhs feels like a statement, one that permeates his rabid army of online fans.

New single 'UCK! DXD' opens like a digital knife wound, slashing into the screen before being split apart by his killer bars.

Matching lyrical reference points about anime to his intense focus on the ground, 'UCK! DXD' is about seizing independence wherever it can be found.

Deijuvhs comments...

The songs about my love for anime girls and how I’m working hard to blow to feed my family and friends and make sure we’re all set for life, It’s also just about my life, I’m poor and I want to be rich - but I'm putting on raves and partying...

We've got first play of the video, and it's every bit as visually daring as we've come to expect from Deijuvhs.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jordan Noon

